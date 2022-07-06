Forecast to be fairly cloudy in areas on Wednesday. No risk of rain though. UV rating 10.

Alcudia 29C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light in the afternoon. Andratx 33C, moderate NE easing to gentle north. Palma 33C, gentle to moderate northeast breezes. Pollensa 31C, gentle northeasterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon. Sant Llorenç 31C, moderate easterly easing to gentle NE. Santanyi 31C, fresh east breeze easing to moderate northeast in the afternoon. Soller 33C, light north-northwest breezes. Highs on Tuesday - Llucmajor 35.6 at 2.50pm; Palma 34.8 at 2.20pm; Binissalem 34.7 at 3.50pm.