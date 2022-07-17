The yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday is for the whole of the island except the east coast.

The week ahead shows no sign of any change - highs in the centre of the island ranging from 36C to 40C; cooler on the coasts.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 10)-

Alcudia 32C, light to gentle northeasterlies.

Andratx 34C, light southwest breeze; south in the afternoon.

Palma 35C, light to gentle southerly breezes.

Pollensa 35C, light easterly breeze.

Sant Llorenç 36C, light to gentle easterly breezes.

Santanyi 34C, gentle east breeze easing light southeast.

Soller 38C, light northwesterly in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Saturday - Binissalem 39.3 at 2.20pm; Llucmajor 37.7 at 1.10pm and Porreres 37.7 at 1.50pm.

The highs on the mainland on Saturday (regions with 40C and higher) - Extremadura, 43.5 Badajoz Airport; Castile and León, 43.3 Candeleda (Avila); Andalusia, 43.2 Montoro (Cordoba); Castile-La Mancha, 42.5 Talavera de la Reina (Toledo); Aragon, 42.2 Valdespartera (Zaragoza); La Rioja, 41.7 Logroño Airport; Navarre, 41.7 Bardenas Reales; Madrid, 40.7 Arganda del Rey; Catalonia, 40.5 Lleida (Lleida); Basque Country, 40.3 Orozko (Bizkaia); Valencia, 40.2 Xativa (Valencia); Cantabria, 40.1 Valderredible.