On Monday, there is a yellow alert for the centre of Mallorca, nowhere else.

No real sign of any change to the weather - highs in central areas for the whole week are ranging between 35C and 37C; lower in coastal areas, but not by much.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 33C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast.

Andratx 34C, light south-southwest breezes.

Deya 34C, light northerly breeze easing to calm.

Palma 34C, gentle south-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 35C, light northerly breeze veering east.

Sant Llorenç 35C, light to gentle southeasterly breezes.

Santanyi 34C, moderate breeze from the southeast easing to light from the south.

Highs on Sunday - 37.8 in Binissalem at 3.30pm; Porreres 37C at 1.10pm; Palma University 36.9 at 4pm.