Heat wave watch - As noted here on Wednesday, weather stations in central areas are pointing to a high of 41C on Sunday. Then there will be an easing of temperatures - by four degrees on Monday.
Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9):
Alcudia 34C, gentle east breeze.
Andratx 34C, light south-southwest breezes.
Deya 34C, light northwesterly breeze easing to calm.
Palma 36C, moderate southwest breeze.
Pollensa 36C, light to gentle easterlies.
Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle east-southeast breezes.
Santanyi 33C, gentle breezes from the east and southeast.
Highs on Wednesday - 38.1 Binissalem at 2.10pm; 37.6 Porreres at 2.30pm; 36.6 Llucmajor at 2.30pm.
