Thursday's yellow alert for high temperatures applies to central and southern areas and to the Tramuntana from Andratx to Escorca.

Heat wave watch - As noted here on Wednesday, weather stations in central areas are pointing to a high of 41C on Sunday. Then there will be an easing of temperatures - by four degrees on Monday.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 9):

Alcudia 34C, gentle east breeze.

Andratx 34C, light south-southwest breezes.

Deya 34C, light northwesterly breeze easing to calm.

Palma 36C, moderate southwest breeze.

Pollensa 36C, light to gentle easterlies.

Sant Llorenç 35C, gentle east-southeast breezes.

Santanyi 33C, gentle breezes from the east and southeast.

Highs on Wednesday - 38.1 Binissalem at 2.10pm; 37.6 Porreres at 2.30pm; 36.6 Llucmajor at 2.30pm.