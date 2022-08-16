There are no weather alerts for Tuesday, although some hot temperatures are forecast for the north of the island.

There was some rain on Monday, mainly in the northeast of the island; almost 20 litres per square metre in Son Servera. While there may be cloud in areas on Tuesday, rain isn't being forecast. The weather stations are indicating that Thursday is the main day to watch out for in terms of thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 8):

Alcudia 35C, moderate southwesterly breeze easing to light easterly.

Andratx 33C, light to gentle southerly breezes.

Deya 33C, light westerly easing to calm.

Palma 32C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light south.

Pollensa 37C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east.

Sant Llorenç 34C, fresh breeze from the southwest easing to light in the afternoon.

Santanyi 32C, fresh southwesterly easing to light.

Highs on Monday - 37.2 Es Capdellà at 3.30pm; 37.0 Petra at 1.20pm and Llucmajor at 5.10pm.