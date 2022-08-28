The met agency redeemed itself on Saturday somewhat after rain and storms failed to materialise on Friday. Not everywhere on the island saw rain (or much rain), but there were some downpours that warranted an amber alert in certain areas.

No alert concerns on Sunday. Everyone can return to the beach. For the week ahead, could be some rain around on Wednesday and Thursday, while some weather stations are also pointing to a rise in temperature later in the week. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 8): Alcudia 33C, light northeasterly breeze veering southeasterly. Andratx 32C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 32C, light northerly easing to calm. Palma 32C, light east breeze increasing gentle southeast. Pollensa 35C, light east-southeast breezes. Sant Llorenç 33C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast. Santanyi 32C, gentle easterly easing to light southeasterly. Highs on Saturday - 32.0 Campos (Can Sion) at 11.40am and Es Capdella at 4.10pm; 31.7 Palma (University) at 12.30pm. Rain on Saturday - Petra 49.6 litres per square metre; Manacor 43; Lluc 42.6.