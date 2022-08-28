The met agency redeemed itself on Saturday somewhat after rain and storms failed to materialise on Friday. Not everywhere on the island saw rain (or much rain), but there were some downpours that warranted an amber alert in certain areas.
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
Also in Weather
- The rain and thunderstorms finally come to Mallorca
- British baby who fell into a swimming pool in a hotel in Mallorca dies
- Woman takes on knife wielding robbers in Palma with toy pistol and wins!
- British holidaymakers travelling to Mallorca to be hit by Spanish airport strikes
- "We encouraged mass tourism and we got rich....don't moan now"
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.