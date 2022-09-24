Heavy cloud in Mallorca, September 24, 2022

Heavy cloud over Arta on Saturday. | Miquel Mestre Ginard

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma24/09/2022 18:44
Amber alerts on Sunday for thunderstorms and rain (40 litres per square metre in an hour; more than 80 in two to three hours) for the whole of Mallorca and for Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera until midnight.

Storm radar for the Balearics on Saturday afternoon, September 24

(Image shows storm radar for Saturday afternoon; Minorca has felt the effects of this.)

On Monday, amber for the north, northeast, east and south of Mallorca and for Ibiza and Formentera until 8am; yellow for the Tramuntana and interior of Mallorca and for Minorca.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity up to 75%):

Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze (90% to 100% risk of rain).

Andratx 26C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast (65% up to 100% by the evening).

Deya 24C, light northerly increasing to gentle easterly (75% increasing to 100%).

Palma 24C, moderate east-northeast breezes (50% increasing to 100% by the evening).

Pollensa 26C, moderate northeast breeze (90% to 100%).

Sant Llorenç 25C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate east (45% increasing to 100% in the afternoon).

Santanyi 24C, moderate northeasterly (35% increasing to 100% in the afternoon).

Up to 6pm Saturday, which was from when amber alerts were effective for much of Mallorca, there wasn't much rain according to weather stations (2.6 litres in Muro). A high of 30.3C in Pollensa.

