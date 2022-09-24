Amber alerts on Sunday for thunderstorms and rain (40 litres per square metre in an hour; more than 80 in two to three hours) for the whole of Mallorca and for Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera until midnight.

(Image shows storm radar for Saturday afternoon; Minorca has felt the effects of this.)

On Monday, amber for the north, northeast, east and south of Mallorca and for Ibiza and Formentera until 8am; yellow for the Tramuntana and interior of Mallorca and for Minorca.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity up to 75%):

Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze (90% to 100% risk of rain).

Andratx 26C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast (65% up to 100% by the evening).

Deya 24C, light northerly increasing to gentle easterly (75% increasing to 100%).

Palma 24C, moderate east-northeast breezes (50% increasing to 100% by the evening).

Pollensa 26C, moderate northeast breeze (90% to 100%).

Sant Llorenç 25C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate east (45% increasing to 100% in the afternoon).

Santanyi 24C, moderate northeasterly (35% increasing to 100% in the afternoon).

Up to 6pm Saturday, which was from when amber alerts were effective for much of Mallorca, there wasn't much rain according to weather stations (2.6 litres in Muro). A high of 30.3C in Pollensa.

