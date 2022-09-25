Amber alerts on Monday for thunderstorms and rain (40 litres per square metre in an hour) for the south, east, north and northeast of Mallorca and for Ibiza and Formentera until 8am Monday. Yellow alerts for the rest of Mallorca and for Minorca until 8am.

There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions and for gusts of Force 6 or more for the whole of Mallorca except the north and for Ibiza/Formentera until 10am Monday.

Heaviest rain, if there is rain, is generally forecast until 6am. Depending on area, it should be reasonably sunny in the morning and afternoon, with a further risk of rain increasing in the evening and overnight into Tuesday.

At present, Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty decent - sunny and highs of 26 and 27C. But Thursday and Friday may see a return of rain.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 45 to 50%):

Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light south (85% risk of rain overnight decreasing to 10%).

Andratx 26C, light northeasterly easing to calm (90% decreasing to 40%).

Deya 23C, gentle northerly easing to light westerly (80% decreasing to 45%).

Palma 25C, light east and west breezes (90% risk of rain overnight decreasing to 25%).

Pollensa 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm (80% decreasing to 20%).

Sant Llorenç 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm (95% decreasing to 5%).

Santanyi 25C, gentle northeasterly easing to light southerly (95% decreasing to 10%).

A high on Sunday of 25.3C in Es Capdellá. Heaviest rainfall (up to 6pm) 28.9 litres per square metre in Capdepera.