There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions and for gusts of Force 6 or more for the whole of Mallorca except the north and for Ibiza/Formentera until 10am Monday.
Heaviest rain, if there is rain, is generally forecast until 6am. Depending on area, it should be reasonably sunny in the morning and afternoon, with a further risk of rain increasing in the evening and overnight into Tuesday.
At present, Tuesday and Wednesday look pretty decent - sunny and highs of 26 and 27C. But Thursday and Friday may see a return of rain.
Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 45 to 50%):
Alcudia 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light south (85% risk of rain overnight decreasing to 10%).
Andratx 26C, light northeasterly easing to calm (90% decreasing to 40%).
Deya 23C, gentle northerly easing to light westerly (80% decreasing to 45%).
Palma 25C, light east and west breezes (90% risk of rain overnight decreasing to 25%).
Pollensa 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm (80% decreasing to 20%).
Sant Llorenç 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm (95% decreasing to 5%).
Santanyi 25C, gentle northeasterly easing to light southerly (95% decreasing to 10%).
A high on Sunday of 25.3C in Es Capdellá. Heaviest rainfall (up to 6pm) 28.9 litres per square metre in Capdepera.
