A reasonable day, a good amount of sun, quite breezy and with a yellow alert for coastal conditions in the Tramuntana (from midnight to 8pm) and in the north and northeast from noon until 8pm.

In the evening, cloud is forecast to build up and there could be showers. Thursday and Friday are both looking to be quite rainy. Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 45 to 50%): Alcudia 27C, moderate west breeze easing to light southwest. Andratx 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west. Deya 24C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle west. Palma 28C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa 27C, fresh westerly breeze easing to moderate. Sant Llorenç 27C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle. Santanyi 26C, fresh northwesterly easing to light westerly. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) A high on Tuesday of 27.4C in Son Servera. Rain (up to 6pm) of 2.8 litres per square metre in Llucmajor (Cap Blanc).