So, we are back to yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms, but these aren't effective until 10pm on Thursday. For the whole of Mallorca plus Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, Aemet are warning of 30 litres per square metre of rain in one hour. The alerts are currently active until 3pm on Friday.

A yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca is active until 6am Thursday. There are further yellow alerts for the coasts on Friday - 4am until noon for the Tramuntana and for Ibiza/Formentera and 6am to 4pm for the north and northeast of Mallorca and for Minorca.

The general forecast for Thursday is for cloud with sunny spells. The likelihood of rain will increase in the afternoon and with the risk of isolated thunderstorms, especially in the northwest of Mallorca. Otherwise, thunderstorms are expected in the evening and overnight in particular.

The current outlook for Saturday onwards is much better, with temperatures increasing slightly and good amounts of sun.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity 40 to 45%):

Alcudia 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west.

Andratx 26C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light.

Deya 23C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west.

Palma 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 26C, moderate northwesterly breeze easing to light westerly.

Sant Llorenç 25C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest.

Santanyi 26C, moderate northwesterly easing to calm.

A high on Wednesday of 27.1C in Son Servera and an early morning low of 11.8C at the Serra de Alfabia weather station in Bunyola.