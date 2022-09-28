So, we are back to yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms, but these aren't effective until 10pm on Thursday. For the whole of Mallorca plus Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera, Aemet are warning of 30 litres per square metre of rain in one hour. The alerts are currently active until 3pm on Friday.
Thursday's weather in Mallorca
Thunderstorms most likely overnight into Friday
