Temperatures for the Balearics on 1 October, 2022

Saturday's highs; much the same on Sunday. | @AEMET_Baleares

Palma01/10/2022 18:52
A very pleasant Sunday in store. Plenty of sun; breezes no more than light. Monday also looks very decent.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 5/6; daytime humidity 35 to 45%):

Alcudia 27C, light north-northeast breezes.

Andratx 27C, light south-southeast breezes.

Deya 25C, light northwest breeze veering southeast.

Palma 27C, light south-southwest breezes.

Pollensa 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 27C, light southerly breeze.

Santanyi 27C, light breeze from the south.

A high on Saturday of 27.9C in Capdepera. Overnight lows from Friday into Saturday - 5.8 Escorca (Son Torrella), 9.3 Campos (Can Sion), 9.9 Palma (University).