A very pleasant Sunday in store. Plenty of sun; breezes no more than light. Monday also looks very decent.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 5/6; daytime humidity 35 to 45%): Alcudia 27C, light north-northeast breezes. Andratx 27C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 25C, light northwest breeze veering southeast. Palma 27C, light south-southwest breezes. Pollensa 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 27C, light southerly breeze. Santanyi 27C, light breeze from the south. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) A high on Saturday of 27.9C in Capdepera. Overnight lows from Friday into Saturday - 5.8 Escorca (Son Torrella), 9.3 Campos (Can Sion), 9.9 Palma (University).