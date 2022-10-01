A very pleasant Sunday in store. Plenty of sun; breezes no more than light. Monday also looks very decent.
Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 5/6; daytime humidity 35 to 45%):
Alcudia 27C, light north-northeast breezes.
Andratx 27C, light south-southeast breezes.
Deya 25C, light northwest breeze veering southeast.
Palma 27C, light south-southwest breezes.
Pollensa 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm.
Sant Llorenç 27C, light southerly breeze.
Santanyi 27C, light breeze from the south.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
A high on Saturday of 27.9C in Capdepera. Overnight lows from Friday into Saturday - 5.8 Escorca (Son Torrella), 9.3 Campos (Can Sion), 9.9 Palma (University).
