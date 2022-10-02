A good Monday. Early mist possible and some high cloud during the day, but plenty of sun.

The outlook for later in the week is for possible occasional showers but staying quite warm - up to 28C.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 5; daytime humidity up to 60%):

Alcudia 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light east.

Andratx 27C, light south-southeast breezes.

Deya 26C, light north breeze veering southeast.

Palma 27C, light south breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa 27C, light north breeze veering southeast.

Sant Llorenç 26C, light east-southeast breezes.

Santanyi 27C, calm; light southeast in the afternoon.

A high on Sunday of 28.3C in Pollensa. Lows overnight and around dawn - 5.5C Escorca (Son Torrella), 10.7C Campos (Can Sion).