Thursday will be another mix of sun and occasional cloud. Breezes minimal. Humidity again quite high in eastern areas but low elsewhere.
Thursday's weather in Mallorca
Also in Weather
- Rafa Nadal and Xisca break tradition with their baby boy
- Video of “Sunak” partying in the Balearics goes viral
- Palma petrol stations given eight days to cease activity
- Plans to limit Mallorca property sales to non-residents slammed by estate agents
- Ten Magalluf establishments face fines of up to 600,000 euros
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.