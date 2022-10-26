Thursday will be another mix of sun and occasional cloud. Breezes minimal. Humidity again quite high in eastern areas but low elsewhere.

The weather stations are indicating the first real sign of a possible break in the weather, and that is on Tuesday next week, when heavy cloud is being forecast, even if the risk of rain is low. Forecast highs are beginning to come down a bit, though this does depend on area. Up to 28C still possible at the start of next week.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 25-60%):

Alcudia 27C, light breeze from the east easing to calm.

Andratx 28C, light southwest breeze easing to calm.

Deya 28C, light northwest breeze in the morning; light from the southeast in the afternoon.

Palma 30C, light east breeze easing to calm.

Pollensa 29C, light easterly easing to calm.

Sant Llorenç 28C, light east breeze in the morning and calm later on.

Santanyi 28C, light easterly breeze easing to calm.

Wednesday's high matched that of Tuesday - 33.2C (Pollensa). Elsewhere, 32.5 (Es Capdellà) and 32.0 in Sa Pobla.

