Cloudy with sunny spells for most of Mallorca on Wednesday. A risk of rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, but not high - around 30%. This risk is currently higher on Thursday, with the rest of the week looking fairly decent. Highs will be 22-23C at the weekend.
Wednesday's weather in Mallorca
