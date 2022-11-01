Cloudy with sunny spells for most of Mallorca on Wednesday. A risk of rain, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms, but not high - around 30%. This risk is currently higher on Thursday, with the rest of the week looking fairly decent. Highs will be 22-23C at the weekend.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity ranging from 55-70%): Alcudia 25C, light east and south breezes. Andratx 26C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 25C, light north breeze veering southeast. Palma 25C, light southeast breezes. Pollensa 26C, light breezes from the east and south. Sant Llorenç 25C, light east and southeast breezes. Santanyi 25C, light southeast breeze. Highs on Tuesday - 27.8 (Son Servera); 27.4 (Binissalem); 27.3 (Manacor).