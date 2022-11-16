A pretty good Thursday - plenty of sun if a bit windy. The threatened change to the weather now looks as if it will be from the afternoon/evening of Friday. Weather stations across the island are predicting high risk of rain late on Friday and especially overnight, with thunderstorms also likely. On Saturday, the rains and thunderstorms at present look as if they will persist into the afternoon, especially in the north and the east of the island. Temperatures are set to drop to 15 and 16C. The forecast beyond Saturday is unsettled but warmer.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 2/3; daytime humidity 60-65%): Alcudia 24C, sunny; gentle west-southwest breezes. Andratx 24C, sunny; moderate west breeze increasing to fresh. Deya 22C, sunny; moderate west-southwest breezes. Palma 24C, sunny; moderate west breeze. Pollensa 25C, sunny, occasional cloud; moderate west breeze easing to light southwest. Sant Llorenç 24C, sunny, occasional cloud; moderate west breeze. Santanyi 23C, sunny, occasional cloud; moderate west breeze. Highs on Wednesday - 24.4 Palma Port; 24.1 Capdepera; 23.3 Portocolom. Rain (up to 5.30pm) - Lluc 10.4 litres per square metre; Puerto Pollensa 8.4.