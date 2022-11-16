Minimum temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday - 'tropical' (above 20C) in areas, | @AEMET_Baleares
Palma16/11/2022 17:30
A pretty good Thursday - plenty of sun if a bit windy. The threatened change to the weather now looks as if it will be from the afternoon/evening of Friday. Weather stations across the island are predicting high risk of rain late on Friday and especially overnight, with thunderstorms also likely. On Saturday, the rains and thunderstorms at present look as if they will persist into the afternoon, especially in the north and the east of the island. Temperatures are set to drop to 15 and 16C. The forecast beyond Saturday is unsettled but warmer.
