Some sunny spells in areas, but Monday's weather will be dominated by the wind, for which there is a yellow alert from 6pm for the whole island. 70km/h winds expected in the evening, but it will be very breezy before the alert becomes effective.

Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms from 8pm and yellow for rough coastal conditions from 12 noon; this is amber from midnight Monday.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-65%):

Alcudia 22C, fresh southwest breeze easing to gentle; strong northwest in the evening.

Andratx 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; strong northwest in the evening.

Deya 19C, fresh southwest breeze; near gale from the northwest in the evening.

Palma 21C, fresh west and southwest breezes; strong northwest by the evening.

Pollensa 22C, moderate westerly breeze increasing to fresh; strong from the northwest in the evening.

Sant Llorenç 21C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate.

Santanyi 21C, fresh west-northwest breezes.

Sunday summary - A high of 20.0C, Son Servera; a low of 4.5C, Campos; rainfall (by 6pm) 6.4 litres per square metre in Pollensa.