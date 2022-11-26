A good Sunday - warm and sunny - but the same can't be said for Monday, when there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms (Tramuntana and the north) between 10am and midnight. Even where there aren't alerts, there is a high risk.

There are also alerts for wind and rough coastal conditions on Monday. Following the pleasant weather on Sunday, the wind is due to strengthen overnight. Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-55%): Alcudia 19C, light southerly breeze. Andratx 18C, light south-southeast breezes. Deya 17C, light northwest breeze veering to moderate southeast. Palma 19C, calm in the morning, light east breeze in the afternoon. Pollensa 20C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle southwest. Sant Llorenç 18C, calm, light southwest breeze after midday. Santanyi 18C, calm. Saturday summary (to 6.30pm) - High of 20.1C Palma Port; Low of 4.2C Son Torrella (Escorca); Maximum gust of 94 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 7.1 litres per square metre Capdepera.