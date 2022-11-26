A good Sunday - warm and sunny - but the same can't be said for Monday, when there are yellow alerts for rain and thunderstorms (Tramuntana and the north) between 10am and midnight. Even where there aren't alerts, there is a high risk.
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
