Sunny with high cloud for most of Mallorca on Monday. The rest of the week is a bit of a mixed bag, but staying reasonably warm until Saturday, when highs will be around 14C.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 65-70%): Alcudia 19C, light east breeze. Andratx 20C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast. Deya 18C, light north breeze increasing to gentle southeast. Palma 20C, gentle northeast breeze. Pollensa 19C, light east breeze. Sant Llorenç 19C, gentle east breeze easing to light. Santanyi 19C, gentle east breeze easing to light. Sunday summary - High of 19.2 Capdepera; Low of 4.9, Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Greatest rainfall (up to 6.30pm), 10.7 litres per square metre, Palma Port.