A holiday for the Immaculate Conception, and a cloudy day but quite mild with a chance of showers.

The breezes from the south and southwest are due to strengthen in the evening, which will bring higher temperatures on Friday but also the possibility of thunderstorms. The wind is then due to switch and be stronger from the north and northeast on Saturday, bringing temperatures down. The outlook for now is that the temperatures will recover quickly; a high of 22C is being forecast for Tuesday next week.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 70-75%):

Alcudia 19C, light to gentle southerly breezes.

Andratx 18C, light southerly breeze increasing to moderate southwest in the evening.

Deya 16C, gentle to moderate south-southwest breezes.

Palma 17C, light southerly breeze easing to calm and increasing moderate southwest by the evening.

Pollensa 19C, light south-southwest breezes.

Sant Llorenç 18C, calm; light southwest breeze by the evening.

Santanyi 19C, light southerly breeze increasing to moderate southwesterly.

Wednesday summary - A high of 18.6 Campos; Low of 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall (to 5pm), 10.2 litres per square metre in Porreres.