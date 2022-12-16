A still day, not much by the way of breezes. Generally sunny in the morning, with cloud expected to build up in the afternoon and bringing the possibility of light showers in the evening.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia 17C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Andratx 17C, calm in the morning, light northerly in the afternoon. Deya 16C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma 18C, calm, light northeast breeze in the afternoon. Pollensa 18C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 17C, calm in the morning, light north breeze later on. Santanyi 18C, calm and then a light east breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Warmer than had been forecast: Highs of 21.5 Capdepera, 21.0 Son Servera, 19.9 Muro; Low of 7.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall, 0.6 litres per square metre Santa Maria.