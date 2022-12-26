Another day with barely any breeze. Very still; some mist or fog likely, especially along the Tramuntana coast. Sunny for most of the island, with highs a bit lower than recently. Cloudy conditions forecast for the southeast.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-70%): Alcudia 19C, calm. Andratx 19C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Deya 19C, light west breeze easing to calm. Palma 20C, calm in the morning, light southerly breeze in the afternoon. Pollensa 19C, light southeast-southwest breezes. Sant Llorenç 19C, light easterly breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 19C, calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 25.4 Sineu, 23.7 Manacor, 23.6 Porreres; Lows of 3.7 Lluc, 5.3 Palma University, 5.5 Son Torrella (Escorca); Rainfall, 0.4 litres per square metre Petra.