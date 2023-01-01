Sunny but with mist or fog likely for much of the island in the afternoon and evening; it may be misty all day in the southeast of Mallorca. No weather alert for fog. Very still conditions; little by way of breezes.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 30-65%): Alcudia 21C, light southerly breeze easing to calm. Andratx 19C, calm. Deya 20C, calm. Palma 20C, light southwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 22C, light south breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 20C, light south breeze backing east. Santanyi 20C, light south breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6pm) - High of 22.4 Es Capdellà, Palma Port, Santa Maria; Lows of 2.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.1 Palma University, 4.3 Campos; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Binissalem, Campos, Petra, Portocolom.