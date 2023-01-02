Cloudy for much of Mallorca on Tuesday. Best of the sun forecast for the Tramuntana area. Fog alert from 7pm Monday to 7am Tuesday; applies to the south, east and interior of Mallorca. Temperatures looking as if they'll be coming down during the week to highs of around 18C rather than 22C.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 60-65%): Alcudia 18C, calm, gentle north breeze in the afternoon. Andratx 18C, light north-northeast breezes. Deya 17C, light northeast breeze. Palma 19C, calm and light southerly breeze. Pollensa 18C, light north breeze increasing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 18C, light north breeze. Santanyi 19C, light north breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 21.5 Sineu, 21.0C Manacor, 20.8 Campos, 20.7 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 2.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.2 Lluc, 4.3 Binissalem; Rainfall 0.4 litres per square metre Llucmajor.