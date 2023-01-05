Sun for most of Mallorca on Friday. May be somewhat cloudy in southern areas.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 50-60%): Alcudia 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 17C, light southwesterly breeze. Deya 16C, light west and south breezes. Palma 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Pollensa 19C, light north breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 19.6 Son Servera, 18.8 Pollensa and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -0.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.3 Lluc, 1.4 Binissalem and Campos; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Sa Pobla.