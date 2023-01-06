Another fine and sunny day for most of Mallorca. More by way of cloud forecast for southern areas. Breezes starting to pick up and due to get stronger on Sunday; there is already a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions active from 5pm on Sunday.
Another fine and sunny day for most of Mallorca. More by way of cloud forecast for southern areas. Breezes starting to pick up and due to get stronger on Sunday; there is already a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions active from 5pm on Sunday.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.