Another fine and sunny day for most of Mallorca. More by way of cloud forecast for southern areas. Breezes starting to pick up and due to get stronger on Sunday; there is already a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions active from 5pm on Sunday.

Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 55-60%): Alcudia 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light east. Deya 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south. Palma 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light east. Pollensa 20C, calm. Sant Llorenç 19C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light. Santanyi 18C, moderate southwest breeze. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.1 Capdepera, 18.5 Puerto Pollensa, 18.3 Son Servera; Lows of -0.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.2 Lluc, +1.9 Campos; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Petra and Porreres.