Yellow alert on Sunday for high winds from 3pm until midnight; this applies to the whole of the island except the interior. Another alert for rough coastal conditions (all coastal areas) also from 3pm.

Fair bit of cloud forecast and there is a general risk of some rain. Despite the wind, it will be quite warm, as the breezes are coming from the southwest. There have been three nights of below zero temperatures in the Tramuntana Mountains, but overnight lows are not expected to drop as much as they have been.

Forecasts for Sunday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%):

Alcudia 20C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh.

Andratx 20C, moderate southwest breeze.

Deya 18C, moderate southwest breeze increasing to fresh.

Palma 18C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate.

Pollensa 21C, moderate west-southwest breezes.

Sant Llorenç 20C, fresh southwest breeze.

Santanyi 19C, fresh southwest breeze.

Saturday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 19.5 Son Servera, 19.3 Capdepera, 19.1 Pollensa, 19.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -0.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.4 Lluc, 4.3 Pollensa; Rainfall 0.2 litres per square metre Petra and Puerto Pollensa.