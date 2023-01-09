A fine and sunny day but not especially warm. The winds will not be what they were on Monday but northern air will dominate.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 40-55%): Alcudia 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Andratx 17C, light north breeze easing to calm. Deya 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest. Palma 17C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 17C, light north breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 17C, light north breeze backing west. Monday summary (to 8pm) - Highs of 20.5 Palma Port, 20.4 Son Servera; Lows of 6.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 129 km/h Serra Alfabia, 78 Capdepera; Rainfall of 1.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 0.6 Serra Alfabia.