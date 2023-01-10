Mainly sunny on Wednesday. Some cloud around in the south and the east, but no real risk of rain. Quite breezy in the morning.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-55%): Alcudia 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light. Andratx 18C, light northwest breeze. Deya 17C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light northwest. Sant Llorenç 19C, moderate west breeze easing to light north. Santanyi 19C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light north. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 19.1 Son Servera, 18.7 Palma Port; Lows of 2.2 Campos, 4.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 75 km/h Serra Alfabia, 61 Binissalem; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia.