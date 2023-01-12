Sunny for most of the island on Friday, with cloud in southern areas likely in the morning and in eastern areas later in the day. Mist expected first thing for the northern Tramuntana.

The outlook for the weekend is pretty decent but with breezes strengthening on Sunday and intensifying on Monday, when rain is likely as well as some snow, which is currently forecast to fall at around 700 metres by Wednesday. Despite this, highs are due to remain reasonable - around 16C. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1/2; daytime humidity 50-65%): Alcudia 18C, light northwest breeze. Andratx 17C, light north-northwest breezes. Deya 15C, light northwest breeze backing southwest. Palma 19C, light north-northwest breezes. Pollensa 18C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle. Sant Llorenç 19C, light west breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 18C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.9 Son Servera, 19.5 Capdepera, 19.2 Palma Port; Lows of 3.0 Campos, 3.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Lluc.