Another good day for the whole of the island; sunny and quite warm.

The outlook is now suggesting that by Thursday next week there could be snow down to 400 metres, with highs around 12C. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-65%): Alcudia 19C, gentle southwest breeze. Andratx 17C, light southwest breeze. Deya 17C, light west breeze increasing to gentle south. Palma 18C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Pollensa 19C, calm. Sant Llorenç 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west. Santanyi 17C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 20.6 Son Servera, 19.9 Es Capdellà, 19.8 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 4.7 Pollensa, 4.8 Campos, 4.9 Palma University.