A mainly sunny day but a windy one. There is a yellow alert for high winds (70-80 km/h) - the Tramuntana, the south and the east - from 10am until midnight. There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions (waves of three to four metres) from 8am until midnight for the Tramuntana, south and east and from 12 noon for the north/northeast. For the bonfires for Sant Antoni Eve, particular caution may be required.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 55-60%): Alcudia 18C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle. Andratx 18C, strong west breeze easing to fresh. Deya 16C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate. Palma 17C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa 18C, fresh west breeze. Sant Llorenç 17C, strong west breeze easing to fresh. Santanyi 16C, strong west breeze easing to fresh. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 21.7 Son Servera, 20.5 Es Capdellà, 20.4 Capdepera; Lows of 1.6 Lluc, 3.2 Palma University, 4.6 Pollensa; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.