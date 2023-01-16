Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with some sunny intervals. Rain likely across the whole of the island, with thunderstorms and hail possible (particularly in the Tramuntana area). Temperatures holding up but with weather stations pointing to falls by five or six degrees on Wednesday. Snow line on Wednesday and Thursday forecast to be around 600 metres; the met agency Aemet is not anticipating significant snowfalls.

Weather alerts for wind - yellow for the whole of the island until 10am Tuesday, then amber until 8pm and back to yellow from 8pm. Gusts of 90 km/h or stronger. Weather stations suggesting that the wind will in fact ease somewhat before the amber alert ends.

Alerts for rough coastal conditions - amber for the whole island from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday with the exception of the north/northeast, which is from 6am. Waves up to six metres.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 50-55%):

Alcudia 20C, strong west breeze easing to light southwest.

Andratx 19C, strong west breeze easing to moderate.

Deya 16C, strong west breeze easing to moderate.

Palma 18C, strong west breeze easing to light southwest.

Pollensa 20C, near gale west easing to gentle.

Sant Llorenç 19C, near gale west easing to moderate.

Santanyi 18C, near gale west easing to moderate.

Monday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 18.3 Puerto Pollensa, 17.9 Capdepera, 17.8 Pollensa; Lows of 2.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.0 Campos, 4.0 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 87 km/h Serra Alfabia, 76 Portocolom; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Palma Port, Portocolom, Puerto Soller.