Sunny spells for most of the island, but with a risk of showers. Expected to be most cloudy in the southwest; thunderstorms possible in the Tramuntana overnight and on Thursday morning. Snowline at 700 metres.

Yellow alert for high winds in the Tramuntana and the south until 8am. Yellow alert for rough coastal conditions for the whole island except the east coast until 3pm.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 45-50%):

Alcudia 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest.

Andratx 15C, moderate northwest breeze backing west and increasing to fresh later on in the day.

Deya 13C, fresh northwest breeze backing west and increasing to strong in the evening.

Palma 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light southwest.

Pollensa 16C, moderate northwest breeze backing west and increasing to fresh by the evening.

Sant Llorenç 14C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light southwest in the afternoon but increasing again to fresh west.

Santanyi 14C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west and increasing to fresh by the evening.

* A note on wind speeds (Beaufort Scale): moderate is 20-28 km/h, fresh is 29-38, strong is 39-49. From 50km/h the various gale ratings kick in. The gust speeds noted below are just that - gusts, very short in duration. There is a met agency distinction with maximum velocities, which on Wednesday (to 6.30pm) were 57km/h Serra Alfabia (near gale force) and 49 Puerto Soller.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Wednesday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.0 Son Servera and 13.7 Palma Port; Lows of 1.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 2.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.8 Campos; Gusts of 93 km/h Serra Alfabia, 77 Puerto Soller, 72 Banyalbufar; Rainfall of 10.6 litres per square metre Palma University, 5.6 Banyalbufar, 4.6 Llucmajor and Santa Maria.