Mix of cloud and sunny spells on Friday. Greatest risk of rain during the day in the Tramuntana and southwest. Snowline (if there is snow) remaining around 700 metres. This is forecast to come down to 300 metres by Sunday; temperatures are due to drop three to four degrees over the weekend.

High winds still very much a factor and they will continue to be into next week. The latest weather alerts for wind are:

Amber for the south and interior of Mallorca from 1am to 6am Friday.

Yellow for the south and interior from 9pm Thursday to 1am Friday and then 6am to 9am Friday; yellow for the Tramuntana and east from 9pm Thursday to 9am Friday; yellow for the north/northeast from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday.

Yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - the Tramuntana and the east from 9pm Thursday to 4pm Friday; the south from 9pm Thursday to 9am Friday; the north/northeast from midnight Thursday to midnight Friday.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 25-35%):

Alcudia 17C, strong northeast breeze easing to light west.

Andratx 16C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Deya 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Palma 15C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Pollensa 17C, strong northeast breeze easing to light northwest.

Sant Llorenç 15C, strong north breeze easing to calm in the afternoon.

Santanyi 15C, strong north breeze easing to calm.

Thursday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 14.6 Son Servera, 13.8 Palma Port; Lows of 0.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 1.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.0 Campos; Gusts of 100 km/h Serra Alfabia, 66 Santa Maria, 65 Palma Airport, 64 Puerto Soller; Rainfall of 6.4 litres per square metre Son Bonet (Marratxi), 3.3 Palma Port, 2.8 Pollensa.