Cloudy across most of Mallorca on Monday with the best of the sun expected to be confined to southwestern areas. Probability of rain around 60%, possibly falling as snow down to 500-600 metres. Thunderstorms anticipated in the Tramuntana in the early hours.

Weather alerts:

Amber for rough coastal conditions in the north/northeast until noon on Monday, then yellow until midnight. Also yellow for the Tramuntana coast until 6pm.

Yellow for low temperatures (-2C or lower) until 8am in the Tramuntana, the south and the interior.

General outlook up to Saturday, January 28 - staying cold (a high of 13C), with wind from the north and occasional showers.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 40-50%):

Alcudia 11C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast.

Andratx 11C, moderate north breeze easing to calm.

Deya 9C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle east.

Palma 11C, gentle north breeze easing to light.

Pollensa 11C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast.

Sant Llorenç 10C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate northeast.

Santanyi 10C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast.

Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 12.8 Puerto Pollensa and 11.9 Pollensa; Lows of -2.8 Campos (Can Sion), -2.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), -2.1 Campos (Salines Llevant), -1.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), +0.8 Palma Airport; Gusts of 86 km/h Capdepera, 83 Serra Alfabia; Rainfall of 4.8 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 1.4 Son Servera and 1.2 Palma University.