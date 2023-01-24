Thunderstorms again being forecast for much of Mallorca on Wednesday. High probability of rain and the likelihood of quite significant snowfalls, the met agency suggesting that these will be above 1,000 metres.

High winds, especially in the north/northeast, where there is a yellow alert for wind from noon Wednesday to 6pm. There are also yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - Tramuntana 6am to midnight Wednesday; north/northeast noon to midnight; the east coast 6pm to midnight. Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 1; daytime humidity 65-80%): Alcudia 13C, fresh north breeze increasing to strong northeast. Andratx 13C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle. Deya 11C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate. Palma 13C, fresh northeast breeze easing to gentle. Pollensa 13C, fresh north-northeast breezes. Sant Llorenç 12C, fresh northeast breeze. Santanyi 12C, moderate north-northeast breezes. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 6.30pm) - High of 11.8 Llucmajor and Portocolom; Lows of -2.5 Campos (Can Sion), -2.1 Campos (Salines Llevant), -1.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), -0.7 Palma University; Gusts of 77 km/h Serra Alfabia, 68 Capdepera; Precipitation - 8.0 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca).