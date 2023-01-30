The clear skies will continue on Tuesday, so there will be plenty of sun. But these clear skies mean low overnight temperatures, so there is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the whole of Mallorca from midnight Monday to 8am Tuesday.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 40-60%): Alcudia 15C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southwest. Andratx 13C, light northwest and northeast breezes. Deya 11C, light northwest breeze easing to calm. Palma 15C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Pollensa 15C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west. Sant Llorenç 15C, gentle northwest breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 15C, gentle west breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.5 Son Servera, 14.2 Palma Port, 14.1 Capdepera; Lows of -0.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), -0.3 Binissalem, -0.2 Sineu, +0.1 Palma University; Gust of 50 km/h Capdepera; Precipitation of one litre per square metre Son Torrella, 0.6 Banyalbufar, 0.4 Puerto Soller.