Another day of clear skies with quite warm sun but low overnight temperatures. Frost can be expected in most parts of the island.

There are further yellow alerts for low temperatures. Applicable to the whole of Mallorca, these alerts are from midnight Tuesday to 8am Wednesday and from midnight Wednesday to 8am Thursday.

Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-60%):

Alcudia 14C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light.

Andratx 14C, light west and northwest breezes.

Deya 13C, light northwest and north breezes.

Palma 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light west.

Pollensa 15C, gentle northwest breeze.

Sant Llorenç 15C, light northwest and north breezes.

Santanyi 15C, light northwest and west breezes.

Tuesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 16.9 Son Servera, 16.6 Es Capdellà, 16.5 Palma Port; Lows of -2.0 Campos (Can Sion), -1.0 Campos (Salines Llevant), -0.5 Palma Port, -0.3 Muro; Gust of 69 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Can Sion.