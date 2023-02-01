A Thursday of mostly clear skies, plenty of sun during the day and low temperatures at night. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the whole of Mallorca from midnight Wednesday to 9am Thursday. For Thursday into Friday, this alert at present only applies to the south. Temperatures down to -2C or perhaps lower.

On Thursday evening, the wind is due to pick up in the north. From Friday, the breezes are forecast to strengthen in the whole of Mallorca, but especially in the north.

Forecasts for Thursday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 35-60%):

Alcudia 15C, moderate north breeze easing to calm and then moderate north in the evening.

Andratx 14C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Deya 13C, light north breeze easing to calm.

Palma 16C, light north-northwest breezes.

Pollensa 15C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate north in the evening.

Sant Llorenç 15C, moderate north breeze easing to calm.

Santanyi 17C, gentle north breeze easing to calm.

Wednesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 17.6 Son Servera, 16.6 Capdepera, 16.2 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), -3.1 Campos (Can Sion), -2.6 Campos (Salines Llevant), -2.2 Lluc.