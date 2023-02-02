Sunny again on Friday, though some cloud is forecast for eastern areas. Overnight temperatures continuing to be quite low. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the south of Mallorca from midnight Thursday to 9am Friday and for the south, interior and Tramuntana from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday. Lows of -2C.

The frosts this week are causing concern for growers, such as Sa Pobla's potato producers. Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 40-60%): Alcudia 14C, moderate north breeze easing to calm. Andratx 16C, light north-northeast breezes. Deya 13C, gentle north breeze easing to light east. Palma 16C, light northeast and east breezes. Pollensa 14C, moderate north breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç 14C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm. Santanyi 15C, moderate north breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 6pm) - High of 17.6 Es Capdellà, Santa Maria, Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of -3.2 Campos (Can Sion), -2.4 Campos (Salines Llevant), -1.9 Son Torrella (Escorca); Gust of 51 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).