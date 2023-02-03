Another sunny day, but the settled conditions are about to come to an end. Sunday should be reasonably good but quite windy, especially in the north, and from Monday things look a bit iffy - highs dropping three to four degrees, windy, high probability of rain and snow possible at around 900 metres.

There is a yellow alert for low temperatures in the south, interior and Tramuntana from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday; there is currently no alert for low temperatures for Saturday night. Forecasts for Saturday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 35-45%): Alcudia 16C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west. Andratx 16C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north. Deya 14C, light westerly breeze easing to calm. Palma 18C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle north. Pollensa 16C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate. Sant Llorenç 18C, light northwest breezes increasing to strong north in the evening. Santanyi 18C, gentle west breeze then calm for a time before a light north breeze by the evening. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 17.6 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 17.5 Palma Port, 17.1 Es Capdellà; Lows of -1.8 Campos (Can Sion), -1.6 Campos (Salines Llevant), -0.3 Palma Airport; Gusts of 65 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 53 Capdepera.