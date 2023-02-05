As the met agency tends to say, somewhat "complicated" weather on Monday and for the rest of the week.

Starting with the coasts, there are amber alerts for rough coastal conditions in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast from 6am Monday until at least 8am Tuesday. On the east coast, the amber alert is from 9pm Monday until 8am Tuesday.

There are yellow alerts for the coasts from midnight Sunday to 6am Monday (north/northeast); from 6am to 9pm Monday (east); 8pm to 6am Tuesday (south). Yellow alerts will be active on Tuesday until 6pm in the east and until midnight for the Tramuntana and north/northeast.

For rain (and possibly falling as snow), there is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana from 8pm Monday to 12 noon Tuesday.

For high wind, there is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and north/northeast from 6am Monday to 8am Tuesday. In the east of the island, the yellow alert is from 8pm Monday to midnight Tuesday.

Note that these alerts are subject to possible change and that further ones, given the outlook, seem inevitable for Wednesday and probably into next weekend. As far as the snowline is concerned (at present), this is for 1,000 metres and above until Wednesday, coming down to 600 metres on Friday.

On Monday it will be cloudy across the whole island with a high probability of rain as well as isolated thunderstorms, plus there will be the wind. Temperatures down to highs of around 14C; sub-zero lows aren't being forecast for Monday and Tuesday but are possible later in the week.

Forecasts for Monday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 60-70%):

Alcudia 14C, fresh northeast and north breezes increasing to strong.

Andratx 14C, gentle northeast and north breezes increasing to fresh late in the day.

Deya 12C, gentle to moderate northeast breezes increasing to fresh.

Palma 14C, fresh northeast breeze easing in the afternoon and then increasing to moderate north in the evening.

Pollensa 14C, fresh northeast and north breezes increasing to strong.

Sant Llorenç 13C, fresh north breeze increasing to strong.

Santanyi 13C, fresh north breeze.

Sunday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 17.6 Palma Port, 17.1 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc) and Palma University; Lows of +0.3 Campos (Salines Llevant), 0.4 Campos (Can Sion), 1.0 Lluc; Gusts of 89 km/h Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 73 Capdepera, 64 Sa Pobla.