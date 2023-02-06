Don't expect much by way of sun on Tuesday, but do expect wind and rain.

The weather alerts for Tuesday -

Amber for rough coastal conditions: Tramuntana, north/northeast and south until 8am.

Yellow for rain: Tramuntana all day until midnight Tuesday; north/northeast and east from 12 noon to midnight.

Yellow for wind: Tramuntana, north/northeast from 12 noon to midnight.

Yellow for the coasts: Tramuntana, north/northeast from 8am to midnight; east from 6pm to midnight.

Snow likely in the mountains but only on the highest peaks. Isolated thunderstorms possible in all areas.

Forecasts for Tuesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 70-80%):

Alcudia 14C, fresh southeast and east breezes.

Andratx 14C, moderate southeast and east breezes.

Binissalem 13C, moderate east and northeast breezes.

Deya 13C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east.

Palma 14C, moderate southeast, east and northeast breezes.

Pollensa 14C, strong southeast and east breezes.

Porreres 14C, gentle east breeze increasing to fresh by the evening.

Sant Llorenç 14C, light north breeze veering east and increasing to fresh later in the day.

Santanyi 14C, light to gentle southeast and east breezes increasing to fresh east.

Sineu 13C, moderate east breeze increasing to fresh by the evening.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 13.2 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 13.0 Capdepera, 12.4 Muro; Lows of +0.7 Campos (Salines Llevant), 0.8 Campos (Can Sion), 1.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 91 km/h Capdepera, 85 Puerto Pollensa, 78 Serra Alfabia; Precipitation of 21.4 litres per square metre Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.9 Lluc, 15.4 Puerto Soller.