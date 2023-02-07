Some sunny spells likely in the afternoon, but otherwise another day of cloud and rain. There are amber alerts for heavy rain in the Tramuntana, north/northeast and east until 8am. Yellow alerts for rain in the south and interior also until 8am.

Yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions - Tramuntana, north/northeast and east until 3pm. At present, things are looking a bit better on Thursday; there are no weather alerts. By the weekend, the winds are expected to die down and bring settled conditions - sunny but with highs of no more than 15 or 16C. Forecasts for Wednesday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 50-60%): Alcudia 15C, fresh east breeze easing to gentle. Andratx 15C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast. Binissalem 14C, moderate east easing to light northeast. Deya 13C, gentle east breeze easing to calm. Palma 14C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast. Pollensa 14C, moderate east breeze easing to light. Porreres 14C, fresh east breeze easing to light northeast. Sant Llorenç 14C, fresh east breeze easing to light northeast. Santanyi 13C, fresh east breeze easing to light northeast. Sineu 13C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 15.2 Es Capdellà, 15.0 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), Palma Port, Puerto Pollensa; Lows of +0.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 2.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 3.9 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 68 km/h Capdepera, 67 Puerto Soller, 61 Serra Alfabia; Precipitation of 81.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 46.7 Lluc.