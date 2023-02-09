A decent enough Friday - good deal of sun but not warm. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures (-1C or lower) for the south of Mallorca from midnight Thursday to 9am Friday.

Forecasts for Friday (UV rating 2; daytime humidity 45-60%): Alcudia 13C, moderate north breeze increasing to light. Andratx 13C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north. Binissalem 12C, gentle north breeze easing to light. Deya 11C, gentle north breeze easing to light. Palma 14C, gentle north breeze easing to light. Pollensa 13C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Porreres 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Sant Llorenç 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Santanyi 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast. Sineu 12C, moderate north breeze easing to light. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Thursday summary (to 5.30pm) - Highs of 14.4 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 13.8 Palma University; Lows of +0.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 1.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.5 Campos (Can Sion); Gusts of 76 km/h Capdepera, 52 Can Sion, Palma Airport, Portocolom; Rainfall of 15.6 litres per square metre Portocolom, 2.4 Santanyi, 1.6 Manacor.