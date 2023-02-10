Settled conditions have returned. On Saturday, very little by way of breezes, sunny skies, but the clear skies are bringing low temperatures overnight and into the morning. There is a yellow alert for low temperatures for the whole of Mallorca from midnight Friday to 9am Saturday - Tramuntana and the south -3C, interior -2C, east and north/northeast -1C away from the coasts. The chance of any snow in the mountains is negligible. Precipitation is not forecast, but there is always the possibility of an isolated shower.

Sunday will be very similar; perhaps a touch more breeze. Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 30-55%): Alcudia (6C) 14C, light east breeze. Andratx (4C) 14C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (1C) 13C, light east-northeast breezes. Deya (3C) 12C, light northwest breeze veering southeast. Palma (-1C) 14C, light east breeze easing to calm. Pollensa (4C) 14C, light east breeze easing to calm. Porreres (-2C) 14C, light east breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (1C) 13C, light east breeze easing to calm. Santanyi (1C) 13C, light east breeze. Sineu (0C) 13C, calm in the morning, light east breeze in the afternoon. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 5pm) - Highs of 14.5 Llucmajor (Cap Blanc), 13.8 Campos (Can Sion) and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of -1.4 Campos (Can Sion), -0.9 Campos (Salines Llevant), -0.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Gusts of 67 km/h Portocolom, 57 Capdepera; Rainfall of 1.5 litres per square metre Capdepera, 1.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 1.0 Muro.