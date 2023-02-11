Pretty much a repeat of Saturday on Sunday. Settled conditions, not much breeze, clear and sunny skies (for the most part), little or no risk of any precipitation (and therefore possible snow), but low temperatures during the night and into Sunday morning. The yellow alert for low temperatures is for the whole of Mallorca except the east. This is from midnight Saturday to 9am Sunday; lows of -2C.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 40-60%): Alcudia (6C) 14C, light northeast and east breezes. Andratx (4C) 14C, light southeast and northeast breezes. Binissalem (2C) 14C, light east breeze easing to calm. Deya (3C) 13C, light north breeze veering southeast. Palma (-1C) 15C, light east breeze easing to calm. Pollensa (4C) 14C, light east breeze easing to calm. Porreres (-1C) 15C, light northeast breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (4C) 14C, light east breeze. Santanyi (2C) 14C, light east breeze. Sineu (1C) 14C, calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 16.1 Puerto Pollensa, 15.5 Capdepera, 14.7 Es Capdellà; Lows of -4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), -3.0 Campos (Salines Llevant), -2.7 Campos (Can Sion); Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Palma University.