The Aemet met agency says that temperatures will rise this week and be slightly above normal for the time of the year - weather stations are indicating 18C. The forecast is for temperatures to drop back a bit next week. Aemet is at present not anticipating much more rain this month.

For Monday, the pattern is similar to the weekend. Generally sunny with minimal breezes. Some light frost can be expected in areas, but there is no weather alert for low temperatures; down to almost -4C on Sunday morning in the mountains. Forecast for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 45-60%): Alcudia (6C) 15C, light east breeze. Andratx (4C) 15C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (2C) 16C, light east breeze. Deya (3C) 14C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (2C) 16C, calm in the morning, a light southerly in the afternoon. Pollensa (4C) 15C, light north and east breezes. Porreres (-1C) 16C, light east breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (4C) 15C, light east breeze. Santanyi (2C) 15C, light east breeze. Sineu (1C) 15C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze later on. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.2 Palma Port, 14.8 Binissalem and Llucmajor (Cap Blanc); Lows of -3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.3 Palma University, -1.1 Campos (Can Sion).