For Monday, the pattern is similar to the weekend. Generally sunny with minimal breezes. Some light frost can be expected in areas, but there is no weather alert for low temperatures; down to almost -4C on Sunday morning in the mountains.
Forecast for Monday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 45-60%):
Alcudia (6C) 15C, light east breeze.
Andratx (4C) 15C, light southeast breeze easing to calm.
Binissalem (2C) 16C, light east breeze.
Deya (3C) 14C, light north breeze easing to calm.
Palma (2C) 16C, calm in the morning, a light southerly in the afternoon.
Pollensa (4C) 15C, light north and east breezes.
Porreres (-1C) 16C, light east breeze easing to calm.
Sant Llorenç (4C) 15C, light east breeze.
Santanyi (2C) 15C, light east breeze.
Sineu (1C) 15C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze later on.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Sunday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 15.2 Palma Port, 14.8 Binissalem and Llucmajor (Cap Blanc); Lows of -3.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.3 Palma University, -1.1 Campos (Can Sion).
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.