Sunny in northern areas on Tuesday but partly cloudy in southern and eastern areas. Temperatures around normal for the time of the year. Still cold overnight and around dawn, the lowest temperature on Monday, -3.7C, was recorded at 5.30am. Binissalem, where it was -0.6C at 7am, was the warmest place in Mallorca during the day.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 45-65%): Alcudia (6C) 15C, light southeast breeze. Andratx (4C) 16C, light southeast breeze. Binissalem (2C) 16C, light east breeze. Deya (3C) 15C, light north breeze easing to calm. Palma (2C) 17C, light east and southeast breezes. Pollensa (4C) 15C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south. Porreres (0C) 16C, light east and southeast breezes. Sant Llorenç (4C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to light. Santanyi (3C) 15C, gentle east breeze easing to light. Sineu (1C) 16C, light east and southeast breezes. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 16.0 Binissalem, 15.8 Son Servera, 15.5 Llucmajor; Lows of -3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.8 Lluc, -0.9 Campos (Can Sion), -0.6 Binissalem.