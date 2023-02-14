Sunny with some high cloud on Wednesday. Forecast not to be as cold overnight and around dawn as it has been. Daytime temperatures expected to rise a touch - to 18 and 19C - over the next few days.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 3; daytime humidity 45-60%): Alcudia (7C) 17C, light southeast breeze. Andratx (6C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to calm. Binissalem (3C) 17C, light east and north breezes. Deya (4C) 15C, calm in the morning, light southeast breeze in the afternoon. Palma (6C) 16C, light east and northeast breezes. Pollensa (5C) 17C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light. Porreres (3C) 17C, light east breeze easing to calm. Sant Llorenç (6C) 16C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast. Santanyi (5C) 16C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast. Sineu (3C) 16C, light southeast breeze easing to calm. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 16.9 Es Capdellà, 16.7 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 16.6 Palma Port; Lows of -3.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), -1.2 Lluc, -0.2 Campos (Can Sion).